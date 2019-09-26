Firefighters tackle blaze at Rouen chemical plant
Video

Rouen fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at chemical factory

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a chemical factory in the northern French city of Rouen.

The fire was said to be under control but officials said it could be several days before it was fully extinguished.

Local officials warned that the fire threatened to pollute the River Seine.

