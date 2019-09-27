One man's 3,000km march to oust Putin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One man's 3,000km march across Russia to oust Putin

In Russia, any opposition to the government is often severely clamped down upon, so it's surprising that a self-styled shaman or spiritual leader was allowed to walk across the country for six months.

Alexander Gabyshev wanted to reach Moscow to confront the Russian President Vladimir Putin but was stopped by the authorities.

The BBC met him on the road before his journey was halted.

  • 27 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Meet South Korea's shamans