'You're good looking!' Zelensky tells Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise meets Ukrainian president to discuss new film
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky piled the praise upon Tom Cruise during a meeting in Ukraine.
“You’re good looking!" the president told the actor and director, who responded: "It pays the rent."
Cruise is on the lookout for locations in Ukraine for his next film.
01 Oct 2019
