French police stage rare protest over suicides

Thousands of French police officers have joined a "march of anger" in Paris to protest against a range of issues, including rising suicides and poor working conditions.

The action marked the first mass police strike in France since 2001.

Participants also said there had been a rise in hostility towards police officers and decried French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan.

Cardboard coffins and a mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging from a sign were used to highlight the issue of rising suicides. Unions say 52 police officers have taken their own lives so far this year.