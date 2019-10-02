Barnier: Brexit progress, but more work is needed

Video

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said "lots of work still needs to be done" to reach a deal that fulfils the objectives of the Irish backstop.

Speaking after the British government published its new Brexit proposals, including plans to replace the backstop, he said "there is progress".

He said EU negotiators would continue working to reach a deal "which respects and fulfils the three commitments of the backstop... in a legally operative manner".