Putin on Greta: 'I don't share everyone's enthusiasm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vladimir Putin criticises Greta Thunberg's UN speech on climate change

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has criticised Greta Thunberg's speech about climate change.

Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, Mr Putin said: "Nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complicated and complex."

Ms Thunberg, 16, gave a speech at the United Nations in New York in September as millions of people joined climate strike protests worldwide.

  • 03 Oct 2019
Go to next video: When Greta Thunberg saw President Trump