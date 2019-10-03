Media player
Vladimir Putin criticises Greta Thunberg's UN speech on climate change
Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has criticised Greta Thunberg's speech about climate change.
Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, Mr Putin said: "Nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complicated and complex."
Ms Thunberg, 16, gave a speech at the United Nations in New York in September as millions of people joined climate strike protests worldwide.
03 Oct 2019
