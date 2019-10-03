Media player
What could Brexit mean for sausage rolls?
The government has delivered its new Brexit proposals to the EU.
It includes the creation of an all-island regulatory zone for agriculture, food and all manufactured goods.
But with customs and tariffs still to be sorted, could the deal still cause problems for small businesses?
03 Oct 2019
