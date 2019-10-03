Paris police cordon off knife attack scene

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paris police cordon off scene of deadly knife attack
A knife attack outside police headquarters in Paris has left four officers dead, French media say.
The attacker was reportedly shot dead.
The area has been cordoned off as investigations continue.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49924299/paris-police-cordon-off-scene-of-deadly-knife-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window