Inside the Soviet base the Cold War left behind
Inside the abandoned Soviet base the Cold War left behind

It’s 30 years since the tumultuous events of 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, the Iron Curtain lifted and the Soviet Empire began to crumble.

As part of a special series of reports on how Russia views 1989, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg has travelled to former East Germany.

He took a look inside Wünsdorf, a complex near Berlin that housed hundreds of thousands of Soviet troops.

  • 08 Oct 2019
