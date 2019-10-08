Inside the Soviet base the Cold War left behind

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the abandoned Soviet base the Cold War left behind
It’s 30 years since the tumultuous events of 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, the Iron Curtain lifted and the Soviet Empire began to crumble.
As part of a special series of reports on how Russia views 1989, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg has travelled to former East Germany.
He took a look inside Wünsdorf, a complex near Berlin that housed hundreds of thousands of Soviet troops.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49963569/inside-the-abandoned-soviet-base-the-cold-war-left-behindRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window