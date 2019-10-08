Limburg lorry attack seen as 'act of terrorism'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Limburg lorry attack seen as 'act of terrorism', authorities say

On Monday, a man hijacked a lorry and ploughed into eight vehicles waiting at a traffic light, injuring eight people in an incident security services describe as an "act of terrorism".

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Inside the Soviet base the Cold War left behind