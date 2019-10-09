Varadkar: 'We want a Brexit deal'
Varadkar on Brexit: 'We very much want there to be a deal'

It will be "very difficult" for the UK and the EU to reach a Brexit agreement before the 31 October deadline, Irish leader Leo Varadkar has said.

He told Irish broadcaster RTE "big gaps" remained between the two sides.

