'It was the worst night of my life'
Egon Krenz: Fall of Berlin Wall 'was worst night of my life'

East Germany's last communist leader, Egon Krenz, says the fall of the Berlin Wall was the "worst night of his life".

In an interview with the BBC's Steve Rosenberg, he added that it was something he "wouldn't want to experience ever again".

  • 10 Oct 2019
