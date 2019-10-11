The last Communist leader of East Germany
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The last Communist leader of East Germany

East Germany's last communist leader, Egon Krenz, says the fall of the Berlin Wall was the "worst night of his life".

In an interview with the BBC's Steve Rosenberg, he added that it was something he "wouldn't want to experience ever again".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Oct 2019