The last Communist leader of East Germany
East Germany's last communist leader, Egon Krenz, says the fall of the Berlin Wall was the "worst night of his life".
In an interview with the BBC's Steve Rosenberg, he added that it was something he "wouldn't want to experience ever again".
11 Oct 2019
