Leipzig 1989: East Germans defy communist rule
Leipzig 1989: East Germans defy communist rule with huge demo

About 70,000 East Germans protested in Leipzig on 9 October 1989 - weeks later the Berlin Wall fell.

Many feared the communist police would open fire - but they held back.

The crowd chanted "We are the people!" (Wir sind das Volk!)

The late Brian Hanrahan reported for the BBC from Leipzig on this turning-point in the collapse of communism.

  • 10 Oct 2019
