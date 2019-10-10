Media player
German synagogue attack survivor describes ordeal
A survivor of an attack on a synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, has described the moment a gunman tried to enter the building.
Christina Feist said she thought there had been an explosion.
Speaking of the attack, she said "you don't consider that that's an option".
The suspect killed two people after attempting to enter the synagogue where dozens were observing a Jewish holiday.
10 Oct 2019
