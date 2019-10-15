Media player
Russian rappers battle police over protests
Several Russian musicians with a youth following, have released songs to denounce police action, during recent protests in Moscow.
Tens of thousands hit the streets this summer to demonstrate against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the Moscow city council elections.
Authorities detained more than 1,000 people.
Video produced by Yuriy Martynenko and Maria Kornienko
15 Oct 2019
