Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parachutist hits lamp-post on Spain's national day in Madrid
A parachutist hit some technical difficulties during Spain's national day parade after misjudging his landing.
Luis Fernando Pozo smashed into a lamp-post and remained suspended as hundreds at the parade looked on.
Spain's King Felipe was among the onlookers as the man was left hanging above the crowd and tangled in his parachute cords.
-
12 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50029630/parachutist-hits-lamp-post-on-spain-s-national-day-in-madridRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window