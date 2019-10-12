Parachutist hits lamppost on Spain's national day
Parachutist hits lamp-post on Spain's national day in Madrid

A parachutist hit some technical difficulties during Spain's national day parade after misjudging his landing.

Luis Fernando Pozo smashed into a lamp-post and remained suspended as hundreds at the parade looked on.

Spain's King Felipe was among the onlookers as the man was left hanging above the crowd and tangled in his parachute cords.

  12 Oct 2019
