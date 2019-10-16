Brexit: Can the UK learn from Norway's EU border?
Brexit: Can the UK learn from Norway's EU border?

Between Sweden and Norway there's a land border. With the 31 October Brexit deadline fast approaching, is there anything the UK can learn from the Norway example?

