Watch dramatic street battles in Barcelona
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalan protests: Watch dramatic street battles in Barcelona

The president of Spain's Catalonia autonomous region has called for an immediate halt to violence, as protests continued for a third night.

On Wednesday, pro-independence demonstrators set up burning barricades and hurled projectiles at riot polic in Barcelona.

  • 17 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Tensions flare in second day of Catalan protests