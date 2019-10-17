Media player
Brexit: Simon Coveney 'This is a big step forward. It is a new deal'
Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney has described the EU-UK Brexit deal as "a big step forward" but also urged caution because the deal has to pass both Westminister and the European Parliament.
Speaking in the Dáil (Irish lower house of parliament), Mr Coveney, who is also the minister for foreign affairs, said it is a deal worth supporting "as it protects core Irish interests".
He said it protects peace, trade and ensures no checks on the island.
17 Oct 2019
