Ex-Nazi camp guard goes on trial

Ex-Nazi camp guard Bruno Dey goes on trial in Hamburg
Bruno Dey, now 93, is accused of contributing to the killings of 5,230 prisoners at Stutthof concentration camp between 1944 and 1945.
17 Oct 2019
