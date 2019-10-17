'It creates a unique solution for Northern Ireland'

Video

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said the draft Brexit deal creates a "unique solution" for Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar was speaking ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

"I think it is a good agreement, " Mr Varadkar said.

"It allows for a transition period .. and also creates a unique solution for Northern Ireland recognising the unique history and geography of Northern Ireland, one which allows the all Ireland economy to continue to develop and one which protects the European single market and our place in it."