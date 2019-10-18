'The Queen will still be the Queen'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Leo Varadkar says NI will still be in the UK if Brexit deal passed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said MPs should not assume the EU will grant another Brexit delay if Parliament does not back the new deal.

He said a decision to approve an extension was not guaranteed.

But he also moved to reassure unionists that the constitutional position of Northern Ireland would not change should MPs back the draft agreement in Parliament.

  • 18 Oct 2019