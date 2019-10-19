Barcelona rocked by violent protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barcelona rocked by violent pro-independence protests
Protesters have clashed with police in Barcelona amid anger over the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders.
Late on Friday, the city witnessed some of the worst street violence Spain has seen for decades, with protesters throwing projectiles at police and starting fires.
Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.
The violence erupted after five huge marches, all peaceful, converged on the city centre. A general strike had largely brought the city to a standstill.
-
19 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50108936/barcelona-rocked-by-violent-pro-independence-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window