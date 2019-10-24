Inside Bosnia’s 'nightmare' migrant camp

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Bosnia’s 'nightmare' camp for migrants trying to enter the EU
Aid agencies are warning of a humanitarian disaster in Bosnia, with people facing a winter without proper accommodation.
Bosnia is now a major route into the EU – 45,000 migrants have arrived in the country since the start of 2018.
The country’s official refugee camps are full and the government has not allocated new sites, despite being given £10m by the EU this summer to do so.
Reporter: Jean Mackenzie
Camera/Editing: Andy Smythe
-
24 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50132250/inside-bosnia-s-nightmare-camp-for-migrants-trying-to-enter-the-euRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window