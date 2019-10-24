Inside Bosnia’s 'nightmare' migrant camp

Video

Aid agencies are warning of a humanitarian disaster in Bosnia, with people facing a winter without proper accommodation.

Bosnia is now a major route into the EU – 45,000 migrants have arrived in the country since the start of 2018.

The country’s official refugee camps are full and the government has not allocated new sites, despite being given £10m by the EU this summer to do so.

Reporter: Jean Mackenzie

Camera/Editing: Andy Smythe