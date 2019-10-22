Man crashes ambulance after shootout in Norway
Police have arrested a man for allegedly hijacking an ambulance and driving at pedestrians in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Three people were injured, including baby twins, during the rampage as gunshots were apparently fired from inside the vehicle.

A motive for the attack has yet to be established. Police say they are searching for a second suspect.

