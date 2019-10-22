Lighthouse moved 70m to save it from the sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lighthouse moved 70m on rails to save it from falling into sea

Coastal erosion threatened to topple the Denmark's Rubjerg Knude lighthouse into the sea.

Now the 720-tonne structure is being saved, in an operation to lift it up onto rails and move it 70m.

Lighthouse saved from falling into sea with skates

  • 22 Oct 2019
Go to next video: How do you move a Buddhist temple?