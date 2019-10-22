Lighthouse moved 70m to save it from the sea

Media player
Lighthouse moved 70m on rails to save it from falling into sea
Coastal erosion threatened to topple the Denmark's Rubjerg Knude lighthouse into the sea.
Now the 720-tonne structure is being saved, in an operation to lift it up onto rails and move it 70m.
22 Oct 2019
