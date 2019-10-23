Flooding hits village in N Italy

Media player
Italy flood hits village of Castelletto d'Orba
The village of Castelletto d'Orba was cleaning up after being hit by a flood of river water and mud. Dozens of people were moved from their homes as rivers burst their banks.
23 Oct 2019
