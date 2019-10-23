Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Da Vinci: Virtual reality exposes Mona Lisa's secrets
As part of a highly-anticipated exhibition to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death, visitors to the Louvre in Paris will be treated to a virtual reality experience that promises to expose the artists's secrets.
The creators of Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass say the exhibit brings to life the story behind one of the Renaissance-era artist's most famous paintings by revealing things otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
The Da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre will run until 24 February 2020.
Courtesy HTC Vive Arts
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50152149/da-vinci-virtual-reality-exposes-mona-lisa-s-secretsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window