Infrared shines new light on Leonardo's techniques

Some of the techniques used by Leonardo da Vinci are exposed in a new exhibition at the Louvre in Paris that uses infrared technology to dig a little deeper into the artist's mind.

The exhibition to mark the 500th anniversary of Leonardo's death, which opens on Thursday, has already reached ticket sales of 200,000.

Its co-curator, Vincent Delieuvin, says he expects more than half a million visitors before it ends on 24 February 2020.