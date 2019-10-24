Spy suspect says he is 'hostage' in Russian jail

Media player
Paul Whelan says his Russian detention is a 'hostage situation'
A former US Marine arrested on suspicion of spying in Russia has had his detention in Russia extended.
Mr Whelan, who denies claims against him, read out a dramatic statement in court on Thursday claiming his human rights were being violated.
24 Oct 2019
