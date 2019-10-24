Franco's coffin removed from vast mausoleum
Franco exhumation: Spanish dictator's coffin removed

The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco have been exhumed following a long legal campaign by Spain's Socialist government.

Relatives carried the coffin out of the basilica of the Valley of the Fallen.

Franco's remains will now be moved to a cemetery near Madrid and buried alongside his family.

