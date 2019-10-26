'I am very glad to see my family'

Media player
Maria Butina: Russian agent returns to Moscow
Marina Butina, a Russian pro-gun activist, has returned to Moscow after being deported from the US.
Butina was sentenced to 18 months in jail after admitting acting as an agent and trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association in the US.
She was released from prison on Friday, and flown to Moscow.
The 30 year old was met by her father on arrival, and told reporters she was happy to see her family.
26 Oct 2019
