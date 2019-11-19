The sunken plane that is a home to sea life

Media player
The sunken Airbus jet that is a home to sea life in Turkey
Three years ago a giant Airbus jet was stripped of its interior and then deliberately sunk off the coast of Kusadasi in Turkey.
The old plane is now a home to sea life and a tourist attraction for divers keen to explore its fuselage.
The Travel Show's Mike Corey put on a wet suit and joined guide Tagmac Saracoglu for a dive to explore this unusual home for so many fish.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
