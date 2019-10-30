Footage 'shows missile launch from Russian sub'
Russia says it has successfully launched a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine in the White Sea.

The intercontinental ballistic missile was said to have travelled thousands of kilometres.

More weapons tests are expected in the coming weeks.

