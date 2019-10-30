Man flees on Paris metro track

Media player
Paris metro: Man flees on track
Trains were halted at Miromesnil station in Paris when a man attempting to avoid ticket inspectors ran along the metro track.
He entered the tunnel but was eventually caught.
30 Oct 2019
