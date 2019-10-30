Lady Hermon accuses Julian Smith of 'dithering'
Lady Hermon has told the secretary of state to give the people of Northern Ireland some good news.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she told him to "stop dithering" over MLA pay.

Some £14.9m has been spent on MLAs' pay since January 2017 when Stormont collapsed.

Julian Smith told Lady Hermon she was being tough on him.

