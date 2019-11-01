Is this mystery painting a masterpiece or a fake?

Video

Art experts in Belarus are divided over the authenticity of a painting credited to avant-garde artist Kazimir Malevich.

The painting has been on display for 25 years in the city of Hrodna, near the Polish border.

Some art experts believe it is a genuine Malevich, while others argue it is a fake.

Belarusian authorities say they have been unable to afford the expensive authentication process to prove, beyond doubt, that it is a Malevich.