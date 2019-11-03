Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Amélie: Southern and western France hit with strong winds and heavy rain
Southern and western France have been hit by Storm Amélie, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Emergency services have attended hundreds of call-outs.
The storm damaged power lines and toppled trees. Some 140,000 homes were left without power for hours.
03 Nov 2019
