Storm Amélie batters southern France
Video

Storm Amélie: Southern and western France hit with strong winds and heavy rain

Southern and western France have been hit by Storm Amélie, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Emergency services have attended hundreds of call-outs.

The storm damaged power lines and toppled trees. Some 140,000 homes were left without power for hours.

  • 03 Nov 2019
