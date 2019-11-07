Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French police move in to disperse Paris tent camps
French police evacuate some 1,600 migrants from two camps in northern Paris, in one of the biggest clearance operations in years.
The operation began in the pouring rain in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
07 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50330299/french-police-move-in-to-disperse-paris-tent-campsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window