Russia re-enacts historic WW2 parade in Moscow
Video

Thousands of Russian troops marched across the Red Square in Moscow on Thursday to mark the 78th anniversary of a historic World War Two parade.

In 1941, German forces were closing in on Moscow. The Red Army's reaction has become a symbol of courage and tenacity.

The elaborate display included WW2-era uniforms, weapons and vintage tanks.

  • 07 Nov 2019