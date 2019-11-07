Nato 'a cornerstone of our security,' says Merkel

Media player
Merkel: Nato 'a cornerstone of our security,' says German Chancellor
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended Nato after the organisation was described as "brain dead" by French President Emmanuel Macron.
In an interview with the Economist, Mr Macron said the US - Nato's main guarantor - had waned in its commitment to the transatlantic alliance.
He also questioned whether Nato was still committed to collective defence.
Ms Merkel acknowledged there were problems with the alliance, but said it remained strong and a vital to security.
It comes as Nato celebrates its 70th anniversary next month.
