History professor accused of murder in Russia
Oleg Sokolov, has appeared in court following the killing of Anastasia Yeshchenko, a student at St Petersburg University where he was professor.
Prof Sokolov admitted in court to killing the student, and has been ordered to pre-trial custody.
Remains were found on his person after police rescued him drunk from Moika river.
Further searches of the river have been carried out.
11 Nov 2019
