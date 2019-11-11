History professor accused of murder
Video

History professor accused of murder in Russia

Oleg Sokolov, has appeared in court following the killing of Anastasia Yeshchenko, a student at St Petersburg University where he was professor.

Prof Sokolov admitted in court to killing the student, and has been ordered to pre-trial custody.

Remains were found on his person after police rescued him drunk from Moika river.

Further searches of the river have been carried out.

  • 11 Nov 2019
