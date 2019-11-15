How black people helped to shape France
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How black people helped to shape France

Kevi Donat's unique tour of Paris challenges stereotypes and people's views of what it means to be French.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Nov 2019