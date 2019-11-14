Inside Notre Dame seven months after the fire

Media player
Notre Dame fire: Inside burned-out cathedral seven months on
Notre Dame cathedral, which was badly damaged in a huge fire on 15 April, now stands in the middle of Paris covered in scaffolding, and missing its roof and spire.
Officials have set a five-year deadline to complete the restoration of the cathedral, but experts warn that this may be too ambitious.
14 Nov 2019
