Inside Notre Dame seven months after the fire
Video

Notre Dame fire: Inside burned-out cathedral seven months on

Notre Dame cathedral, which was badly damaged in a huge fire on 15 April, now stands in the middle of Paris covered in scaffolding, and missing its roof and spire.

Officials have set a five-year deadline to complete the restoration of the cathedral, but experts warn that this may be too ambitious.

  • 14 Nov 2019
