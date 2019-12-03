The punk rocker who took on the East German Stasi

Video

Punk rockers in former East Germany were seen by the secret police, the Stasi, as a subversive anti-government force.

Now more than 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Chaos, who was part of band called Wutanfall recalls how on multiple occasions he was imprisoned and brutally beaten.

He told The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan: "I was absolutely and stubbornly determined that nobody would dictate anything to me."

The attention of the Stasi meant that gigs could often be held in some of the unlikeliest of venues including a church.

