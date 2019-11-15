Media player
'Venice is really shaken by these floods'
Venice has been hit by more frequent high tides, the BBC's Jenny Hill reports.
The city's residents are really shaken by this week's flood, she says.
They are asking how the low-lying city can be protected long-term.
15 Nov 2019
