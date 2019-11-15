'Venice is really shaken by these floods'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Venice is really shaken by these floods'

Venice has been hit by more frequent high tides, the BBC's Jenny Hill reports.

The city's residents are really shaken by this week's flood, she says.

They are asking how the low-lying city can be protected long-term.

  • 15 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Venice hit by severe flooding