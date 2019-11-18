Dutch protests over Black Pete festivalgoers
Video

Sinterklaas: Dutch protests over Black Pete festival-goers

Anti-racism campaigners have held protests in cities across the Netherlands during Sinterklaas - a festival celebrating the arrival of Saint Nicholas, traditionally accompanied by his helper Black Pete.

In the town of Apeldoorn, police separated crowds of onlookers from groups of demonstrators who want authorities to ban the use of black face paint to portray the character of Black Pete.

