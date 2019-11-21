‘I did it to keep my son’s dreams alive’

Media player
'I made my film Fish to keep my son's dreams alive'
A film shot by a father and his son, together stuck in detention on the Hungarian-Serbian border, has premiered at human rights festivals in Europe.
Iranian artist Abouzar Soltani and 10-year-old Armin have been stuck in a Transit Zone in Hungary for almost a year.
They entered the country legally to apply for asylum, in December 2018, after waiting more than two years in Serbia.
Their film, Fish, has now been shown at the human rights festivals in Bratislava and Budapest.
Produced by Nick Thorpe.
21 Nov 2019
