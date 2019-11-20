Protesters demand action over murdered journalist
Angry crowds gathered outside Malta's parliament following the arrest of a businessman in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Protesters blocked a car and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

On Tuesday, Mr Muscat offered to pardon a suspected middleman if he gave evidence in court.

Malta's handling of the case has drawn international criticism.

